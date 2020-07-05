All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 27 2020

21021 Aldine Westfield

21021 Aldine Westfield Rd · No Longer Available
Location

21021 Aldine Westfield Rd, Houston, TX 77338
Humble

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Northeast Houston
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1010

-Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($95/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Dog Park
-Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 925

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21021 Aldine Westfield have any available units?
21021 Aldine Westfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 21021 Aldine Westfield have?
Some of 21021 Aldine Westfield's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21021 Aldine Westfield currently offering any rent specials?
21021 Aldine Westfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21021 Aldine Westfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 21021 Aldine Westfield is pet friendly.
Does 21021 Aldine Westfield offer parking?
Yes, 21021 Aldine Westfield offers parking.
Does 21021 Aldine Westfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21021 Aldine Westfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21021 Aldine Westfield have a pool?
Yes, 21021 Aldine Westfield has a pool.
Does 21021 Aldine Westfield have accessible units?
No, 21021 Aldine Westfield does not have accessible units.
Does 21021 Aldine Westfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21021 Aldine Westfield has units with dishwashers.

