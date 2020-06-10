2100 Welch Street

Amenities

Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo quietly nestled in the heart of River Oaks. Gorgeous hand scraped hardwood flooring and classic crown molding throughout. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless undermount sink and a convenient wine chiller. Spacious living room offers built in shelving and sliding glass door that opens to a private balcony. Relaxing master suite has been completely redone with triple wide closet with mirrored doors, granite countertops vanity and a garden tub with tile surround. Full size washer and dryer are located in the unit and are included with the lease. Residents of this great community enjoy access to the community pool, clubhouse and gym. This home is centrally located just minutes from Memorial Park, Buffalo Bayou Park, the Galleria and Downtown. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional property today!