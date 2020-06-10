All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2100 Welch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2100 Welch Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:01 AM

2100 Welch Street

2100 Welch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2100 Welch Street, Houston, TX 77019
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom condo quietly nestled in the heart of River Oaks. Gorgeous hand scraped hardwood flooring and classic crown molding throughout. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless undermount sink and a convenient wine chiller. Spacious living room offers built in shelving and sliding glass door that opens to a private balcony. Relaxing master suite has been completely redone with triple wide closet with mirrored doors, granite countertops vanity and a garden tub with tile surround. Full size washer and dryer are located in the unit and are included with the lease. Residents of this great community enjoy access to the community pool, clubhouse and gym. This home is centrally located just minutes from Memorial Park, Buffalo Bayou Park, the Galleria and Downtown. Schedule your showing to view this exceptional property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Welch Street have any available units?
2100 Welch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Welch Street have?
Some of 2100 Welch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Welch Street currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Welch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Welch Street pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Welch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2100 Welch Street offer parking?
No, 2100 Welch Street does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Welch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Welch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Welch Street have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Welch Street has a pool.
Does 2100 Welch Street have accessible units?
No, 2100 Welch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Welch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Welch Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Colonial
900 N Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct
Houston, TX 77021
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln
Houston, TX 77070
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77054

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston