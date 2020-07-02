2046 Macarthur Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful One story home in the Rice/ Museum District area. Charming Ranch Style home with open concept living located on quiet tree-lined street in Southgate. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, flagstone patio, hardwood flooring, light and bright living space. Awesome hardwood floors throughout. Large open floorplan, giving a very spacious feel. Extra living space with Built in bookshelves, in rear of home. main bathroom, has great upgrades, with new vanity, cabinets, and countertops. Both bathrooms have stand up/ walk ins showers. All bedrooms are great sizes, and have great closet space. Zoned to great schools- Roberts Elementary/ Pershing middle/ Lamar High.