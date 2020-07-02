All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2046 Macarthur Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2046 Macarthur Street
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:35 AM

2046 Macarthur Street

2046 Macarthur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2046 Macarthur Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful One story home in the Rice/ Museum District area. Charming Ranch Style home with open concept living located on quiet tree-lined street in Southgate. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, flagstone patio, hardwood flooring, light and bright living space. Awesome hardwood floors throughout. Large open floorplan, giving a very spacious feel. Extra living space with Built in bookshelves, in rear of home. main bathroom, has great upgrades, with new vanity, cabinets, and countertops. Both bathrooms have stand up/ walk ins showers. All bedrooms are great sizes, and have great closet space. Zoned to great schools- Roberts Elementary/ Pershing middle/ Lamar High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 Macarthur Street have any available units?
2046 Macarthur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2046 Macarthur Street have?
Some of 2046 Macarthur Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Macarthur Street currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Macarthur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 Macarthur Street pet-friendly?
No, 2046 Macarthur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2046 Macarthur Street offer parking?
No, 2046 Macarthur Street does not offer parking.
Does 2046 Macarthur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 Macarthur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 Macarthur Street have a pool?
Yes, 2046 Macarthur Street has a pool.
Does 2046 Macarthur Street have accessible units?
No, 2046 Macarthur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 Macarthur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2046 Macarthur Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
Kirby Place Apartments
7500 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
425 Emerson
425 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd
Houston, TX 77373
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Abbey at Eldridge, The
13101 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston