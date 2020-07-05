All apartments in Houston
20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:45 PM

20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE

20439 Alpine Meadow Pl · No Longer Available
Location

20439 Alpine Meadow Pl, Houston, TX 77083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features a covered patio, stainless steel appliances, durable wood look EVP flooring, granite in kitchen and upgraded designer master bath. Community amenities include park, recreation center, and pool. Away from city life yet easy access to maj - This home features a covered patio, stainless steel appliances, durable wood look EVP flooring, granite in kitchen and upgraded designer master bath. Community amenities include park, recreation center, and pool. Away from city life yet easy access to major roads & freeways, Fieldstone just minutes away from Grand Parkway 99 & Westpark Tollway. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills.

(RLNE5202766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE have any available units?
20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE have?
Some of 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE offer parking?
No, 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE has a pool.
Does 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.

