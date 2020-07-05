20439 ALPINE MEADOW PLACE

Amenities
This home features a covered patio, stainless steel appliances, durable wood look EVP flooring, granite in kitchen and upgraded designer master bath. Community amenities include park, recreation center, and pool. Away from city life yet easy access to maj - This home features a covered patio, stainless steel appliances, durable wood look EVP flooring, granite in kitchen and upgraded designer master bath. Community amenities include park, recreation center, and pool. Away from city life yet easy access to major roads & freeways, Fieldstone just minutes away from Grand Parkway 99 & Westpark Tollway. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills.
(RLNE5202766)