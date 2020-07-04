2015 Laurel Springs Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Kingwood Home for Lease -

Forest-Cove Country Club Subdivision Home for Lease. SPACE GALORE! 2,076 sqft 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage. Newly renovated, granite throughout, new paint, new flooring, new appliances and new fixtures. Grand master bath with spacious shower. Pet friendly property with huge backyard. Open kitchen with breakfast area along with bar area and formal dining, Great for entertaining guest. Large Livingroom with cozy fireplace and grand windows. Schedule your tour today before its gone.



(RLNE5645067)