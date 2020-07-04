All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2015 Laurel Springs Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2015 Laurel Springs Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

2015 Laurel Springs Lane

2015 Laurel Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2015 Laurel Springs Lane, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Kingwood Home for Lease -
Forest-Cove Country Club Subdivision Home for Lease. SPACE GALORE! 2,076 sqft 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage. Newly renovated, granite throughout, new paint, new flooring, new appliances and new fixtures. Grand master bath with spacious shower. Pet friendly property with huge backyard. Open kitchen with breakfast area along with bar area and formal dining, Great for entertaining guest. Large Livingroom with cozy fireplace and grand windows. Schedule your tour today before its gone.

(RLNE5645067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Laurel Springs Lane have any available units?
2015 Laurel Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Laurel Springs Lane have?
Some of 2015 Laurel Springs Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Laurel Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Laurel Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Laurel Springs Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Laurel Springs Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Laurel Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2015 Laurel Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 2015 Laurel Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Laurel Springs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Laurel Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 2015 Laurel Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Laurel Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 2015 Laurel Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Laurel Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Laurel Springs Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
3333 Weslayan
3333 Weslayan St
Houston, TX 77027
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Northwest Corners
8520 Pitner Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
Salado
1000 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston