2007 Foreland Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:44 AM

2007 Foreland Drive

2007 Foreland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Foreland Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
NEVER FLOODED IN HARVEY ! Beautiful light & airy remodeled 5 bed, 5 bath, 2 car attached garage home in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Huge landscaped backyard with pool & pool house with shower. Easy walk to Village School. NO CARPET - Hardwoods & tile flooring throughout. Master is up stairs, 3 large bedrooms & game room up, guest quarters down with full bath. Kitchen has updated granite counters, recent SS appliances & light fittings & recent paint. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator, pool & yard service included. Available July 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Foreland Drive have any available units?
2007 Foreland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 Foreland Drive have?
Some of 2007 Foreland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Foreland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Foreland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Foreland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Foreland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 2007 Foreland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Foreland Drive offers parking.
Does 2007 Foreland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Foreland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Foreland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2007 Foreland Drive has a pool.
Does 2007 Foreland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2007 Foreland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Foreland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Foreland Drive has units with dishwashers.

