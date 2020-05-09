2007 Foreland Drive

Amenities
NEVER FLOODED IN HARVEY ! Beautiful light & airy remodeled 5 bed, 5 bath, 2 car attached garage home in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Huge landscaped backyard with pool & pool house with shower. Easy walk to Village School. NO CARPET - Hardwoods & tile flooring throughout. Master is up stairs, 3 large bedrooms & game room up, guest quarters down with full bath. Kitchen has updated granite counters, recent SS appliances & light fittings & recent paint. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator, pool & yard service included. Available July 15th