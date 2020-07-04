19907 Cypresswood Gln

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! LOOK, LEASE, and MOVE-IN by December 31st, GET $200 OFF RENT!!! Simple and Easy qualifications, plus NO UPFRONT SECURITY (ask me how)! This well maintained, tastefully RENOVATED home is the perfect place to call home. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 car garage! New flooring! New paint (interior and exterior)! NEW Hardware in kitchen and bathroom areas! EVERYTHING IS NEW and TOTALLY RENOVATED! Spacious living/dining room with lots of outside lighting and French doors that leads to a nice size backyard. Kitchen have plenty of cabinet and counter space w/All NEW appliances: stove, built in microwave, and dishwasher. Large Master suite with walk-in closets, separate shower and garden tub! Close to I-45, the Hardy Toll Rd, and the Grand Pkwy (99).