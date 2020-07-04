All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:29 PM

19907 Cypresswood Gln

19907 Cypresswood Glen · No Longer Available
Location

19907 Cypresswood Glen, Houston, TX 77373

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!! LOOK, LEASE, and MOVE-IN by December 31st, GET $200 OFF RENT!!! Simple and Easy qualifications, plus NO UPFRONT SECURITY (ask me how)! This well maintained, tastefully RENOVATED home is the perfect place to call home. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and 2 car garage! New flooring! New paint (interior and exterior)! NEW Hardware in kitchen and bathroom areas! EVERYTHING IS NEW and TOTALLY RENOVATED! Spacious living/dining room with lots of outside lighting and French doors that leads to a nice size backyard. Kitchen have plenty of cabinet and counter space w/All NEW appliances: stove, built in microwave, and dishwasher. Large Master suite with walk-in closets, separate shower and garden tub! Close to I-45, the Hardy Toll Rd, and the Grand Pkwy (99).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19907 Cypresswood Gln have any available units?
19907 Cypresswood Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 19907 Cypresswood Gln have?
Some of 19907 Cypresswood Gln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19907 Cypresswood Gln currently offering any rent specials?
19907 Cypresswood Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19907 Cypresswood Gln pet-friendly?
No, 19907 Cypresswood Gln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 19907 Cypresswood Gln offer parking?
Yes, 19907 Cypresswood Gln offers parking.
Does 19907 Cypresswood Gln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19907 Cypresswood Gln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19907 Cypresswood Gln have a pool?
No, 19907 Cypresswood Gln does not have a pool.
Does 19907 Cypresswood Gln have accessible units?
No, 19907 Cypresswood Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 19907 Cypresswood Gln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19907 Cypresswood Gln has units with dishwashers.

