Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
19250
19250 Katy Freeway
No Longer Available
Location
19250 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094
Amenities
I have a small cozy home in the Katy area about 10 or 15 minutes away from i10. Im also around a lot of restaurants and every nearby amenity you could think of.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19250 have any available units?
19250 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 19250 currently offering any rent specials?
19250 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19250 pet-friendly?
No, 19250 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 19250 offer parking?
No, 19250 does not offer parking.
Does 19250 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19250 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19250 have a pool?
No, 19250 does not have a pool.
Does 19250 have accessible units?
No, 19250 does not have accessible units.
Does 19250 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19250 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19250 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19250 does not have units with air conditioning.
