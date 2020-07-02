All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:47 AM

1910 Crestdale Drive

1910 Crestdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Crestdale Drive, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Shadows

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

***NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!***

Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1356
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: WOW! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This home offers a cozy living room area, built in shelves, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space,covered parking, large backyard and much more!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Crestdale Drive have any available units?
1910 Crestdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1910 Crestdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Crestdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Crestdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Crestdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1910 Crestdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Crestdale Drive offers parking.
Does 1910 Crestdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Crestdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Crestdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Crestdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Crestdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Crestdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Crestdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Crestdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Crestdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Crestdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

