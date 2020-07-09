All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 10 2020 at 3:46 PM

182 Harvard Street

182 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

182 Harvard Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Truly extraordinary! Available for immediate move-in! Ideally located in a gated community adjacent to the White Oak Bayou hike and bike trail! This rare, freestanding corner property with no back neighbors features a rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the Bayou, great open living concept, walls of windows with tons of natural light, a balcony, and a fenced backyard - all within the loop. The gated enclave offers security and lock-and-leave capability. Floor plan provides loads of spacious interiors in a sleek and contemporary design with high end finishes and built in ceiling speakers. Gleaming hickory hardwood floors in all living area, gourmet kitchen featuring a large island with bar seating and top-level Bosch appliances - this home is a gem. Walk to Buffalo Heights HEB, top restaurants, bars or retail shops along the hike/bike trail. Just minutes to Downtown and easy commute to Galleria & Energy Corridor - this urban oasis offers the best of everything - Make it yours today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Harvard Street have any available units?
182 Harvard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 182 Harvard Street have?
Some of 182 Harvard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
182 Harvard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Harvard Street pet-friendly?
No, 182 Harvard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 182 Harvard Street offer parking?
Yes, 182 Harvard Street offers parking.
Does 182 Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Harvard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Harvard Street have a pool?
No, 182 Harvard Street does not have a pool.
Does 182 Harvard Street have accessible units?
Yes, 182 Harvard Street has accessible units.
Does 182 Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 Harvard Street has units with dishwashers.

