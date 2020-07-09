182 Harvard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Truly extraordinary! Available for immediate move-in! Ideally located in a gated community adjacent to the White Oak Bayou hike and bike trail! This rare, freestanding corner property with no back neighbors features a rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the Bayou, great open living concept, walls of windows with tons of natural light, a balcony, and a fenced backyard - all within the loop. The gated enclave offers security and lock-and-leave capability. Floor plan provides loads of spacious interiors in a sleek and contemporary design with high end finishes and built in ceiling speakers. Gleaming hickory hardwood floors in all living area, gourmet kitchen featuring a large island with bar seating and top-level Bosch appliances - this home is a gem. Walk to Buffalo Heights HEB, top restaurants, bars or retail shops along the hike/bike trail. Just minutes to Downtown and easy commute to Galleria & Energy Corridor - this urban oasis offers the best of everything - Make it yours today