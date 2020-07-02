1805 Genesee Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly coffee bar

Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, this home provides city living at it's best. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops, pubs and parks. Enormous Family Room-Hardwood Flooring. Large Breakfast Bar! Spacious Bedrooms. Private outdoor backyard space. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking. Quiet Neighborhood. Don't Miss This One!!