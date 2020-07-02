All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1805 Genesee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1805 Genesee Street
Last updated September 16 2019 at 4:36 PM

1805 Genesee Street

1805 Genesee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1805 Genesee Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pet friendly
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, this home provides city living at it's best. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops, pubs and parks. Enormous Family Room-Hardwood Flooring. Large Breakfast Bar! Spacious Bedrooms. Private outdoor backyard space. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking. Quiet Neighborhood. Don't Miss This One!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Genesee Street have any available units?
1805 Genesee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1805 Genesee Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Genesee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Genesee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Genesee Street is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Genesee Street offer parking?
No, 1805 Genesee Street does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Genesee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Genesee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Genesee Street have a pool?
No, 1805 Genesee Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Genesee Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 Genesee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Genesee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Genesee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Genesee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Genesee Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
The Peacock
1414 Austin Street
Houston, TX 77002
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
The Nottingham Village
14250 Kimberley Ln
Houston, TX 77079

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston