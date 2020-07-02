1805 Genesee Street

Amenities
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, this home provides city living at it's best. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops, pubs and parks. Enormous Family Room-Hardwood Flooring. Large Breakfast Bar! Spacious Bedrooms. Private outdoor backyard space. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking. Quiet Neighborhood. Don't Miss This One!!