All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1805 Cavanal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1805 Cavanal Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:16 PM

1805 Cavanal Street

1805 Cavanal St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1805 Cavanal St, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
garage
David Weekley home gives quality construction, on trend finishes, and excellent location in Spring Branch - this 3 bedroom home is move in ready. Huge open plan layout on first floor has spacious living area, dining area, and gorgeous gray kitchen with oversized island, steel fixtures and trims; half bathroom downstairs; upgraded hardwood floors throughout first floor and in master suite; huge master closet. Gated community and HOA fees include water, sewage, trash, and yard maintenance. Good indoor/outdoor living with pretty south facing backyard and covered courtyard at front of house. Utility room located upstairs for convenience; award winning Spring Branch ISD; easy access to I-10, 610, or 290 - live in Spring Branch and work wherever you need to around Houston!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Cavanal Street have any available units?
1805 Cavanal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Cavanal Street have?
Some of 1805 Cavanal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Cavanal Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Cavanal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Cavanal Street pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Cavanal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1805 Cavanal Street offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Cavanal Street offers parking.
Does 1805 Cavanal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Cavanal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Cavanal Street have a pool?
No, 1805 Cavanal Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Cavanal Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1805 Cavanal Street has accessible units.
Does 1805 Cavanal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Cavanal Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Braesmanor
8715 Timberside Drive
Houston, TX 77025
Midtown Grove
3603 Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77004
Rockridge Park
850 Harvest Time Ln
Houston, TX 77060
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston