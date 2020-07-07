1805 Cavanal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking garage

David Weekley home gives quality construction, on trend finishes, and excellent location in Spring Branch - this 3 bedroom home is move in ready. Huge open plan layout on first floor has spacious living area, dining area, and gorgeous gray kitchen with oversized island, steel fixtures and trims; half bathroom downstairs; upgraded hardwood floors throughout first floor and in master suite; huge master closet. Gated community and HOA fees include water, sewage, trash, and yard maintenance. Good indoor/outdoor living with pretty south facing backyard and covered courtyard at front of house. Utility room located upstairs for convenience; award winning Spring Branch ISD; easy access to I-10, 610, or 290 - live in Spring Branch and work wherever you need to around Houston!