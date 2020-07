Amenities

2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo in gated community. Updated kitchen and new screen door on front door. Condo is conveniently located with easy access to transportation, I-45 and Hardy Toll. Each bedroom is spacious and has its own full bath. Downstairs, there is a family room with fireplace, kitchen, and dining room which leads to the back patio. Pets are case by case basis and pets must be screened. If approved, only one dog under 20 lbs allowed.