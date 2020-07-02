1715 Hadley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Modern midtown brownstone with downtown skyline views. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, three levels. Open living floor plan on 2nd floor w/ hardwoods and high ceilings. Extras include plantation shutters, gas log fireplace, jetted garden tub, gated driveway, and front yard/green-space. Interior has just been refurbished. Includes refrigerator, washer/dryer. Water is included at no additional cost. Property has attached two-car garage, some shared gated parking, and plentiful street parking. Near St Joseph Hospital, Texas Medical Center, museums, parks, universities, and all downtown destinations. Quick access to major freeways minimizes commutes.