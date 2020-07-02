All apartments in Houston
1715 Hadley Street
1715 Hadley Street

1715 Hadley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Hadley Street, Houston, TX 77003
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern midtown brownstone with downtown skyline views. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, three levels. Open living floor plan on 2nd floor w/ hardwoods and high ceilings. Extras include plantation shutters, gas log fireplace, jetted garden tub, gated driveway, and front yard/green-space. Interior has just been refurbished. Includes refrigerator, washer/dryer. Water is included at no additional cost. Property has attached two-car garage, some shared gated parking, and plentiful street parking. Near St Joseph Hospital, Texas Medical Center, museums, parks, universities, and all downtown destinations. Quick access to major freeways minimizes commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Hadley Street have any available units?
1715 Hadley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Hadley Street have?
Some of 1715 Hadley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Hadley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Hadley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Hadley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Hadley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1715 Hadley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Hadley Street offers parking.
Does 1715 Hadley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Hadley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Hadley Street have a pool?
No, 1715 Hadley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Hadley Street have accessible units?
No, 1715 Hadley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Hadley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Hadley Street has units with dishwashers.

