All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 16510 Lazy Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
16510 Lazy Ridge Road
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:08 PM

16510 Lazy Ridge Road

16510 Lazy Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16510 Lazy Ridge Road, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in an excellent location! This light and bright home features wood look tile throughout the entire home! Enjoy stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Light and bright breakfast area nestled between the kitchen and family room plus a formal dining room, great for celebrations! The spacious family room features beautiful french doors which leads you out to the backyard. Spacious bedrooms and both bathrooms featuring granite countertops. Neutral paint throughout. A perfect size backyard is ready for your enjoyment. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16510 Lazy Ridge Road have any available units?
16510 Lazy Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16510 Lazy Ridge Road have?
Some of 16510 Lazy Ridge Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16510 Lazy Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
16510 Lazy Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16510 Lazy Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 16510 Lazy Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 16510 Lazy Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 16510 Lazy Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 16510 Lazy Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16510 Lazy Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16510 Lazy Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 16510 Lazy Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 16510 Lazy Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 16510 Lazy Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16510 Lazy Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16510 Lazy Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77098
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston