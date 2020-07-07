16510 Lazy Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in an excellent location! This light and bright home features wood look tile throughout the entire home! Enjoy stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Light and bright breakfast area nestled between the kitchen and family room plus a formal dining room, great for celebrations! The spacious family room features beautiful french doors which leads you out to the backyard. Spacious bedrooms and both bathrooms featuring granite countertops. Neutral paint throughout. A perfect size backyard is ready for your enjoyment. Must see!