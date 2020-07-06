All apartments in Houston
16411 Jadestone Terrace Ln

16411 Jadestone Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16411 Jadestone Terrace Lane, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
gym
parking
garage
media room
TRUE OWNER FINANCE or Rent to Own “2 YEAR Option”
MOVE IN READY

OPTION (A)
RENT TO OWN (2 Year Option to Buy)
$20,000 Initial Down Payment. This Down Credits the home price 100%. Credit Repair is Available via a 3rd party company.
Term: 2 Years
Monthly: $2,799
Home Price: $349,900

OPTION (B)
TRUE OWNER FINANCE - You are on Title of the Home
$35,000 Initial Down Payment. This Down Credits the home price 100%
Interest Rate: 7.5%
Term Carry: 5 years Max
Monthly: $3,300 “ALL IN” Approx
Home Price: $349,900

DESCRIPTION:
RENT TO OWN this spacious home in the beautiful Summerwood community! Barely lived in, this sprawling home offers over 4600 sq. ft. of space and has everything you'll need to keep your family fit, comfortable, and entertained. The home boasts a massive island kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite and stainless steel, whole house water softer stays, and the media room is totally loaded with a HUGE projector, screen, and incredible sound system that will take your movie watching to the next level! Stay in amazing shape with your fully loaded in-home gym, yours to enjoy! The garage has epoxy floors, two large fireplaces including one in the over sized master bedroom, with a private doors leading to the backyard straight from the master. Covered patios front and back, sprinkler system, alarm system with cameras, floods lights.

NOTE:
There are a couple of small issues with the home that will be fixed upon move in, including a small leak in a pipe above one of the rooms on the first floor and some light bulbs being burnt out in various rooms throughout the house so make sure when you visit you do so when there's daylight.

Most all of the furniture and art is for sale so we can get you a quote on anything you're interested in.

(RLNE5644764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

