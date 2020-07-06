16411 Jadestone Terrace Ln

Amenities

TRUE OWNER FINANCE or Rent to Own “2 YEAR Option”

MOVE IN READY



OPTION (A)

RENT TO OWN (2 Year Option to Buy)

$20,000 Initial Down Payment. This Down Credits the home price 100%. Credit Repair is Available via a 3rd party company.

Term: 2 Years

Monthly: $2,799

Home Price: $349,900



OPTION (B)

TRUE OWNER FINANCE - You are on Title of the Home

$35,000 Initial Down Payment. This Down Credits the home price 100%

Interest Rate: 7.5%

Term Carry: 5 years Max

Monthly: $3,300 “ALL IN” Approx

Home Price: $349,900



DESCRIPTION:

RENT TO OWN this spacious home in the beautiful Summerwood community! Barely lived in, this sprawling home offers over 4600 sq. ft. of space and has everything you'll need to keep your family fit, comfortable, and entertained. The home boasts a massive island kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite and stainless steel, whole house water softer stays, and the media room is totally loaded with a HUGE projector, screen, and incredible sound system that will take your movie watching to the next level! Stay in amazing shape with your fully loaded in-home gym, yours to enjoy! The garage has epoxy floors, two large fireplaces including one in the over sized master bedroom, with a private doors leading to the backyard straight from the master. Covered patios front and back, sprinkler system, alarm system with cameras, floods lights.



NOTE:

There are a couple of small issues with the home that will be fixed upon move in, including a small leak in a pipe above one of the rooms on the first floor and some light bulbs being burnt out in various rooms throughout the house so make sure when you visit you do so when there's daylight.



Most all of the furniture and art is for sale so we can get you a quote on anything you're interested in.



