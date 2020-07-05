16243 Knollridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with black appliances which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Covered patio and storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Qualified resident to receive half off October's rent if move in on or before September 16th!

