Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 04/05/19 Museum District single family home with high end finishes and appliances for rent. The home is 2,591 sq/ft and has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.



Pets welcome and there is an additional $50/month per pet.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1619-wichita-st-houston-tx-77004-usa/d2f52138-1b99-462e-a4ca-18311323e192



