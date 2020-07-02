All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 21 2019 at 5:29 PM

1616 Fountain View Drive

1616 Fountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Fountain View Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
Impeccable urban loft style in an upscale mid-rise building in the heart of the Tanglewood area. Imagine countless hours of breathtaking views of downtown and Galleria by the two balconies. As you enter this unit, the functional open concept living, gleaming hardwood floors, 11 ft ceiling, and wall of windows immediately catches the eye. Every chef's dream kitchen with large center island, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counters, tile backsplash, and custom built-in cabinetry complete this home. Indulge yourself in the sizeable master with ensuite master bath, walk-in shower, jetted tub, ample sized walk-in closet, and plenty of storage space. Remarkable building amenities include a 24-hour concierge, fitness center, swimming pool, assigned parking, and storage space. Great location with easy access to Freeways, Galleria, and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Fountain View Drive have any available units?
1616 Fountain View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 Fountain View Drive have?
Some of 1616 Fountain View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Fountain View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Fountain View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Fountain View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Fountain View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1616 Fountain View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Fountain View Drive offers parking.
Does 1616 Fountain View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 Fountain View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Fountain View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1616 Fountain View Drive has a pool.
Does 1616 Fountain View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1616 Fountain View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Fountain View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 Fountain View Drive has units with dishwashers.

