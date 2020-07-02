1616 Fountain View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage

Impeccable urban loft style in an upscale mid-rise building in the heart of the Tanglewood area. Imagine countless hours of breathtaking views of downtown and Galleria by the two balconies. As you enter this unit, the functional open concept living, gleaming hardwood floors, 11 ft ceiling, and wall of windows immediately catches the eye. Every chef's dream kitchen with large center island, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counters, tile backsplash, and custom built-in cabinetry complete this home. Indulge yourself in the sizeable master with ensuite master bath, walk-in shower, jetted tub, ample sized walk-in closet, and plenty of storage space. Remarkable building amenities include a 24-hour concierge, fitness center, swimming pool, assigned parking, and storage space. Great location with easy access to Freeways, Galleria, and Downtown.