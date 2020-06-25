All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15803 Muskegon

15803 Muskegon Street · No Longer Available
Location

15803 Muskegon Street, Houston, TX 77032
George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1583
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: NEVER LIVED IN 3 BED 2 BATH HOME! This home has been recently built, it offers a beautiful interior, lovely floors, open concept living, large dinning and living room, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, Large bedrooms, all located in a great area close to bush airport and beltway 8.

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15803 Muskegon have any available units?
15803 Muskegon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15803 Muskegon currently offering any rent specials?
15803 Muskegon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15803 Muskegon pet-friendly?
Yes, 15803 Muskegon is pet friendly.
Does 15803 Muskegon offer parking?
No, 15803 Muskegon does not offer parking.
Does 15803 Muskegon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15803 Muskegon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15803 Muskegon have a pool?
No, 15803 Muskegon does not have a pool.
Does 15803 Muskegon have accessible units?
No, 15803 Muskegon does not have accessible units.
Does 15803 Muskegon have units with dishwashers?
No, 15803 Muskegon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15803 Muskegon have units with air conditioning?
No, 15803 Muskegon does not have units with air conditioning.

