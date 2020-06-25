15803 Muskegon

Amenities
Price: $1495
Security Deposit: $1295
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1583
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Extras: NEVER LIVED IN 3 BED 2 BATH HOME! This home has been recently built, it offers a beautiful interior, lovely floors, open concept living, large dinning and living room, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, Large bedrooms, all located in a great area close to bush airport and beltway 8.
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.