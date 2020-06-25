15803 Muskegon

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Price: $1495

Security Deposit: $1295

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1583

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: NEVER LIVED IN 3 BED 2 BATH HOME! This home has been recently built, it offers a beautiful interior, lovely floors, open concept living, large dinning and living room, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, recently installed appliances, Large bedrooms, all located in a great area close to bush airport and beltway 8.



