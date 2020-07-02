All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive

15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
THIS HOME DID NOT FLOOD! Charming home with a beautiful pool in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Near City Centre,shopping, dining,entertainment. Zoned to highly sought after Katy ISD. Master bedroom is down in this 5 BR split plan with 4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 Jack-n-Jill bathrooms. Wine storage at the top of the stairs. Pool with a private fenced in backyard with palm trees. Dual entrance Study/Office opens to Master Suite, Formal Dining, Casual dining/Breakfast nook. Application Approval Required;good credit;no criminal history;no evictions/broken leases; income 3x rent; NO SMOKING. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional Pet Rent. No Sec 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive have any available units?
15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
2411 Washington
2411 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Mid Main Lofts
3550 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Villages of Briar Forest
14504 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Radius West
1721 Greenhouse Road
Houston, TX 77084
Metropole
3616 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston