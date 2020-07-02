15738 Fleetwood Oaks Drive

Amenities

THIS HOME DID NOT FLOOD! Charming home with a beautiful pool in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Near City Centre,shopping, dining,entertainment. Zoned to highly sought after Katy ISD. Master bedroom is down in this 5 BR split plan with 4 bedrooms upstairs with 2 Jack-n-Jill bathrooms. Wine storage at the top of the stairs. Pool with a private fenced in backyard with palm trees. Dual entrance Study/Office opens to Master Suite, Formal Dining, Casual dining/Breakfast nook. Application Approval Required;good credit;no criminal history;no evictions/broken leases; income 3x rent; NO SMOKING. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional Pet Rent. No Sec 8.