1522 Olive Garden

This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathroom is a corner unit located in a secure gated community. Great location off Eldridge near Briar Forest, minutes from Energy Corridor, City Center and tons of dining and shopping options. Unit is close to extra parking convenient for guests. Come inside and notice wood floors and a formal dining room. Continue inside to the living room with a fireplace and views of your enclosed backyard. The kitchen has granite counters, a center island, walk-in pantry, gas stove top, SS appliances and includes a refrigerator. Head upstairs to find your master bedroom with a master bath featuring separate shower and whirlpool bath, dual sinks, and separate closets. Upstairs also find 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, game room, and utility room. The community also has a walking trail with benches. Walking distance to LA Fitness and grocery stores. No previous flooding. Welcome home!