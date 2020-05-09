All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1522 Olive Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1522 Olive Garden
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:28 PM

1522 Olive Garden

1522 Olive Garden · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1522 Olive Garden, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bathroom is a corner unit located in a secure gated community. Great location off Eldridge near Briar Forest, minutes from Energy Corridor, City Center and tons of dining and shopping options. Unit is close to extra parking convenient for guests. Come inside and notice wood floors and a formal dining room. Continue inside to the living room with a fireplace and views of your enclosed backyard. The kitchen has granite counters, a center island, walk-in pantry, gas stove top, SS appliances and includes a refrigerator. Head upstairs to find your master bedroom with a master bath featuring separate shower and whirlpool bath, dual sinks, and separate closets. Upstairs also find 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, game room, and utility room. The community also has a walking trail with benches. Walking distance to LA Fitness and grocery stores. No previous flooding. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Olive Garden have any available units?
1522 Olive Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Olive Garden have?
Some of 1522 Olive Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Olive Garden currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Olive Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Olive Garden pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Olive Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1522 Olive Garden offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Olive Garden offers parking.
Does 1522 Olive Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 Olive Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Olive Garden have a pool?
Yes, 1522 Olive Garden has a pool.
Does 1522 Olive Garden have accessible units?
No, 1522 Olive Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Olive Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Olive Garden has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77066
Marquee Uptown
2306 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Latitude 2976
201 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Tuscany Lane Apartments
2001 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77027
Harvest Hill
8282 Cambridge St
Houston, TX 77054
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston