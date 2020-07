Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

great 4 bedroom home perfect for allergy prone family as it has no carpeting, location on a quite cul-de-sac with a semi private Neighborhood play park just across the street. Excellent school district and close to shopping. Large 4 bedrooms all upstairs, 2 living areas downstairs. Home has a full sprinkler system for easy lawn care. Landlord will pay quarterly pest control service. 2 year lease price $1825