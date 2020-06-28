All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14723 Barryknoll Ln 110
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

14723 Barryknoll Ln 110

14723 Barryknoll Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Energy Corridor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14723 Barryknoll Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Energy Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Location, Amenities and Upgrades Galore in this quiet community! Rare 4 BED 3 BATH w/covered assigned parking directly behind your patio. Fourth bedroom downstairs can be a home office or formal dining room. Everything from bathrooms to patio doors has been upgraded - granite, wood floors, Travertine, S/S appliances, and custom double-paned patio French doors. The owner pays all utilities except electric. The pool is just steps away from your front door! Refrigerator, Washer/dryer included. AND FREE monthly maid service!

(RLNE5769139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 have any available units?
14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 have?
Some of 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 currently offering any rent specials?
14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 pet-friendly?
No, 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 offer parking?
Yes, 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 offers parking.
Does 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 have a pool?
Yes, 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 has a pool.
Does 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 have accessible units?
No, 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14723 Barryknoll Ln 110 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road
Houston, TX 77070
IMT Uptown Post Oak
1111 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave
Houston, TX 77099
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Rockridge Springs
17435 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston