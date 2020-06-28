14723 Barryknoll Ln 110

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Amenities and Upgrades Galore in this quiet community! Rare 4 BED 3 BATH w/covered assigned parking directly behind your patio. Fourth bedroom downstairs can be a home office or formal dining room. Everything from bathrooms to patio doors has been upgraded - granite, wood floors, Travertine, S/S appliances, and custom double-paned patio French doors. The owner pays all utilities except electric. The pool is just steps away from your front door! Refrigerator, Washer/dryer included. AND FREE monthly maid service!



(RLNE5769139)