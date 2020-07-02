All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14411 Daly Drive

14411 Daly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14411 Daly Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!Stunning, well-maintained, move-in ready home will not disappoint.Home offers SO much FLEXIBILITY for ANY size family!Beautiful GATED ENTRY & front COVERED PATIO area, MAJESTIC grand entrance featuring TWO MASTERS DOWNSTAIRS with STUDY, FORMAL DINING ROOM, HUGE FAMILY ROOM w/fireplace, GAME ROOM, MEDIA ROOM, STORAGE GALORE!Covered patio AND upstairs deck provide perfect escape to unwind or enjoy outdoors/landscape too. High-end appliances feature a THERMADOR 4 burner GAS STOVE, DBL-OVEN, BUTLER PANTRY, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH 12' EXTENSION, WET ROOM & spacious utility room, jacuzzi bath, walk-in closets, wired surround sound, built-in computer/study area upstairs, easy-to-maintain landscape, sprinklers...MORE!You are going to LOVE living in this quiet, exclusive gated community with wonderful walking/biking trails, convenient easy-access to I-10, Energy Corridor, great schools, shopping, restaurants/entertainment, parks! HIGH & DRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14411 Daly Drive have any available units?
14411 Daly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14411 Daly Drive have?
Some of 14411 Daly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14411 Daly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14411 Daly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14411 Daly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14411 Daly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14411 Daly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14411 Daly Drive offers parking.
Does 14411 Daly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14411 Daly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14411 Daly Drive have a pool?
No, 14411 Daly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14411 Daly Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14411 Daly Drive has accessible units.
Does 14411 Daly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14411 Daly Drive has units with dishwashers.

