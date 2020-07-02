14411 Daly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage media room

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!Stunning, well-maintained, move-in ready home will not disappoint.Home offers SO much FLEXIBILITY for ANY size family!Beautiful GATED ENTRY & front COVERED PATIO area, MAJESTIC grand entrance featuring TWO MASTERS DOWNSTAIRS with STUDY, FORMAL DINING ROOM, HUGE FAMILY ROOM w/fireplace, GAME ROOM, MEDIA ROOM, STORAGE GALORE!Covered patio AND upstairs deck provide perfect escape to unwind or enjoy outdoors/landscape too. High-end appliances feature a THERMADOR 4 burner GAS STOVE, DBL-OVEN, BUTLER PANTRY, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH 12' EXTENSION, WET ROOM & spacious utility room, jacuzzi bath, walk-in closets, wired surround sound, built-in computer/study area upstairs, easy-to-maintain landscape, sprinklers...MORE!You are going to LOVE living in this quiet, exclusive gated community with wonderful walking/biking trails, convenient easy-access to I-10, Energy Corridor, great schools, shopping, restaurants/entertainment, parks! HIGH & DRY!