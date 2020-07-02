14211 Langbourne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

AMAZING SINGLE STORY IN THE HEART OF ENERGY CORRIDOR. HAS NEVER FLOODED! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. PET FRIENDLY! NO Carpet! Gorgeous, UPDATED home in a lovely Energy Corridor neighborhood zoned to the desirable BUSH Elementary!!! Beautiful tile & wood flooring throughout, & neutral paint colors. Living room w/ HIGH CEILINGS, gas fireplace, tons of windows & room for any size furniture. Sight lines into the kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, eat-at island, an abundance of cabinet space, breakfast area & easy access to formal dining. All bedrooms are large, the master w/ a huge ensuite & French doors to a private covered patio. You will have ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL, club house, tennis and basketball courts. Only 5 MINUTES walk to Terry Hershey bike and walk trail. Extra room off living could be play room, office or workout space. Fully fenced, easy to maintain yard & close to grocery, shopping & major freeways for easy commuting.