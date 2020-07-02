14211 Langbourne Drive

Amenities
AMAZING SINGLE STORY IN THE HEART OF ENERGY CORRIDOR. HAS NEVER FLOODED! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. PET FRIENDLY! NO Carpet! Gorgeous, UPDATED home in a lovely Energy Corridor neighborhood zoned to the desirable BUSH Elementary!!! Beautiful tile & wood flooring throughout, & neutral paint colors. Living room w/ HIGH CEILINGS, gas fireplace, tons of windows & room for any size furniture. Sight lines into the kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, eat-at island, an abundance of cabinet space, breakfast area & easy access to formal dining. All bedrooms are large, the master w/ a huge ensuite & French doors to a private covered patio. You will have ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL, club house, tennis and basketball courts. Only 5 MINUTES walk to Terry Hershey bike and walk trail. Extra room off living could be play room, office or workout space. Fully fenced, easy to maintain yard & close to grocery, shopping & major freeways for easy commuting.