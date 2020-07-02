All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 14211 Langbourne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
14211 Langbourne Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:12 AM

14211 Langbourne Drive

14211 Langbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14211 Langbourne Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
AMAZING SINGLE STORY IN THE HEART OF ENERGY CORRIDOR. HAS NEVER FLOODED! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. PET FRIENDLY! NO Carpet! Gorgeous, UPDATED home in a lovely Energy Corridor neighborhood zoned to the desirable BUSH Elementary!!! Beautiful tile & wood flooring throughout, & neutral paint colors. Living room w/ HIGH CEILINGS, gas fireplace, tons of windows & room for any size furniture. Sight lines into the kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, eat-at island, an abundance of cabinet space, breakfast area & easy access to formal dining. All bedrooms are large, the master w/ a huge ensuite & French doors to a private covered patio. You will have ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL, club house, tennis and basketball courts. Only 5 MINUTES walk to Terry Hershey bike and walk trail. Extra room off living could be play room, office or workout space. Fully fenced, easy to maintain yard & close to grocery, shopping & major freeways for easy commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14211 Langbourne Drive have any available units?
14211 Langbourne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14211 Langbourne Drive have?
Some of 14211 Langbourne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14211 Langbourne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14211 Langbourne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14211 Langbourne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14211 Langbourne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14211 Langbourne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14211 Langbourne Drive offers parking.
Does 14211 Langbourne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14211 Langbourne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14211 Langbourne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14211 Langbourne Drive has a pool.
Does 14211 Langbourne Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14211 Langbourne Drive has accessible units.
Does 14211 Langbourne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14211 Langbourne Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Camden Post Oak
1200 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Windchase Hamlet Apartments
3233 Windchase Blvd
Houston, TX 77082
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Twin Pines
1109 W 25th St
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston