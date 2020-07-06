14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

A NEAR NEW luxury home by Village Builders near NASA in the heart of The Reserve at Clear Lake City. Two story, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage with formal dining room, family room, 2nd bedroom down + game/media/flex room up. Gourmet island kitchen with 42'' cabinets, granite countertops & STUNNING updated floors! Beautiful breakfast nook & butler's pantry; luxurious master suite w/ corner tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet with access to utility room; granite countertops & tile in full baths. Fully sodded yard & sprinkler system. Covered back patio for year-round private enjoyment in your fully fenced backyard. And the latest energy-efficient appliances means low utility bills. This home is perfect for the most selective tenant. No furry friends, please.