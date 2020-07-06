All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:30 PM

14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive

14103 Dunsmore Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14103 Dunsmore Landing Dr, Houston, TX 77059
Clear Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
A NEAR NEW luxury home by Village Builders near NASA in the heart of The Reserve at Clear Lake City. Two story, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage with formal dining room, family room, 2nd bedroom down + game/media/flex room up. Gourmet island kitchen with 42'' cabinets, granite countertops & STUNNING updated floors! Beautiful breakfast nook & butler's pantry; luxurious master suite w/ corner tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet with access to utility room; granite countertops & tile in full baths. Fully sodded yard & sprinkler system. Covered back patio for year-round private enjoyment in your fully fenced backyard. And the latest energy-efficient appliances means low utility bills. This home is perfect for the most selective tenant. No furry friends, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive have any available units?
14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive have?
Some of 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive has accessible units.
Does 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14103 Dunsmore Landing Drive has units with dishwashers.

