Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity in the Baldwin Square community. The home is well maintained with a center lot (Wide front with large yard). Located in the Energy Corridor with easy access to the Katy Freeway, and walking distance to Bush Elementary School and St. John Paul II Catholic School. The home includes two A/C systems, travertine tile, granite counter tops, wrought iron stair rail. Master down with 2 bedrooms and study upstairs. Flatscreen TV over fireplace included.