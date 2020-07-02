1404 W Webster Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful 3-story, 3 beds/3 baths Midtown/Montrose townhome, IN PRIME LOCATION, minutes from Downtown, Museum District, Medical Center, and major retail districts. Walking distance to restaurants/nightlife, neighborhood park, bus route. This property has 1st floor bedroom with patio access, huge walk in closet, and full bathroom is also located on first floor. 2nd floor living space is an open concept floor plan with views into the dining area and kitchen, immaculate wood flooring, plantation shutters, and lots of natural light. 3rd floor has large master suite with a large walk-in closet and amazing bathroom; 2nd bedroom also located on 3rd floor with a full bathroom. Water is currently included with rent. Refrigerator, washer & dryer also included. Ready for moving-in. A MUST SEE!