1404 W Webster Street
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:41 PM

1404 W Webster Street

1404 West Webster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1404 West Webster Street, Houston, TX 77019
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-story, 3 beds/3 baths Midtown/Montrose townhome, IN PRIME LOCATION, minutes from Downtown, Museum District, Medical Center, and major retail districts. Walking distance to restaurants/nightlife, neighborhood park, bus route. This property has 1st floor bedroom with patio access, huge walk in closet, and full bathroom is also located on first floor. 2nd floor living space is an open concept floor plan with views into the dining area and kitchen, immaculate wood flooring, plantation shutters, and lots of natural light. 3rd floor has large master suite with a large walk-in closet and amazing bathroom; 2nd bedroom also located on 3rd floor with a full bathroom. Water is currently included with rent. Refrigerator, washer & dryer also included. Ready for moving-in. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 W Webster Street have any available units?
1404 W Webster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 W Webster Street have?
Some of 1404 W Webster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 W Webster Street currently offering any rent specials?
1404 W Webster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 W Webster Street pet-friendly?
No, 1404 W Webster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1404 W Webster Street offer parking?
Yes, 1404 W Webster Street offers parking.
Does 1404 W Webster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 W Webster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 W Webster Street have a pool?
No, 1404 W Webster Street does not have a pool.
Does 1404 W Webster Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1404 W Webster Street has accessible units.
Does 1404 W Webster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 W Webster Street has units with dishwashers.

