13907 Royal Spring Court

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Kickerillo 5 bed, 3/1 bath, 2 car garage in much sought gated community of Lakes of Parkway close to The Energy Corridor. This home has a wonderful landscaped yard, with fountains, 2008 pool & spa with lights, in a quiet cul de sac with paved circular drive. The double front doors open into a tiled entry with marble insert, beautiful custom hardwood floors & window treatments throughout. No carpet. This is a great home for entertaining - the marble table in the breakfast room that matches the kitchen worktops and is included in the sale. The kitchen has a large island with top of the range SS appliances, sub zero refrigerator/freezer, gas range, lots of cupboard space and large pantry. Master bedroom downstairs with huge master closet - lots of shelves & drawers & a circular bath & steam shower. Upstairs has all hardwood floors, 4 large bedrooms 2 Jack & Jill bathrooms, reading area & a large game room. Pool, Yard, washer, Dryer & refrigerator included