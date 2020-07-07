13760 Hollowgreen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking pool garage online portal tennis court

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1375

Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1257

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 1.5

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal Microwave, Refrigerator.



Extras: HEY! Come see this stylish two-story house and get ready to call it home! Its spacious living room features an electric fireplace, perfect to warm up on cold seasons. The cute kitchen is open to the family room, and it comes with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included! 2 roomy bedrooms and 1.5 baths. You also have access to not one but TWO community pools and a tennis court. This gem also has a cute front patio with a wood fence and a 2 car garage. All new plumbing and HVAC. Trash pick up, water and sewer are included in the rent. Don't wait because it will lease fast. APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

