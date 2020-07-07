All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:44 AM

13760 Hollowgreen Drive

13760 Hollowgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13760 Hollowgreen Drive, Houston, TX 77082
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
online portal
tennis court
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1257
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal Microwave, Refrigerator.

Extras: HEY! Come see this stylish two-story house and get ready to call it home! Its spacious living room features an electric fireplace, perfect to warm up on cold seasons. The cute kitchen is open to the family room, and it comes with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included! 2 roomy bedrooms and 1.5 baths. You also have access to not one but TWO community pools and a tennis court. This gem also has a cute front patio with a wood fence and a 2 car garage. All new plumbing and HVAC. Trash pick up, water and sewer are included in the rent. Don't wait because it will lease fast. APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13760 Hollowgreen Drive have any available units?
13760 Hollowgreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13760 Hollowgreen Drive have?
Some of 13760 Hollowgreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13760 Hollowgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13760 Hollowgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13760 Hollowgreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13760 Hollowgreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13760 Hollowgreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13760 Hollowgreen Drive offers parking.
Does 13760 Hollowgreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13760 Hollowgreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13760 Hollowgreen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13760 Hollowgreen Drive has a pool.
Does 13760 Hollowgreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13760 Hollowgreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13760 Hollowgreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13760 Hollowgreen Drive has units with dishwashers.

