Last updated April 7 2020

13735 Birney Point Lane

13735 Birney Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13735 Birney Point Lane, Houston, TX 77044
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
**Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Gorgeous home near Lake Houston in the highly desirable master-planned community of Summerwood. It is a large flat with everything one could need. This inviting home is located on a large corner lot with a beautiful bricked front porch, inspiring curb appeal, and captivating landscaping. Updated granite countertops in the kitchen. The media room includes surround sound! Large closets and tons of storage. Convenient access to Beltway 8 and 59. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. NO PET DEPOSIT!!! This is one home you don't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13735 Birney Point Lane have any available units?
13735 Birney Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13735 Birney Point Lane have?
Some of 13735 Birney Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13735 Birney Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13735 Birney Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13735 Birney Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13735 Birney Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13735 Birney Point Lane offer parking?
No, 13735 Birney Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13735 Birney Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13735 Birney Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13735 Birney Point Lane have a pool?
No, 13735 Birney Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13735 Birney Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 13735 Birney Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13735 Birney Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13735 Birney Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

