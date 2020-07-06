13735 Birney Point Lane

Amenities

**Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Gorgeous home near Lake Houston in the highly desirable master-planned community of Summerwood. It is a large flat with everything one could need. This inviting home is located on a large corner lot with a beautiful bricked front porch, inspiring curb appeal, and captivating landscaping. Updated granite countertops in the kitchen. The media room includes surround sound! Large closets and tons of storage. Convenient access to Beltway 8 and 59. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills. NO PET DEPOSIT!!! This is one home you don't want to miss!