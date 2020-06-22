13707 Mckinney Creek Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated air conditioning fireplace game room

The home boasts a timeless floorplan, ideal for hospitality & relaxation! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with a gracious formal dining. Kitchen features all appliances, granite countertops, refinished cabinets & dining area seating. Along with washer and dryer, and massive gameroom area! Four spacious size bedrooms with three full baths that offers enough privacy and comfort for everyone! Certified energy efficient star home and electric bills are low! No detail overlooked, this home is overflowing with upgrades! Located right off of Duessen Parkway, conveniently located to the Beltway and New Generation Parkway. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Call leasing agent today to schedule a tour!