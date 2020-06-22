All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13707 Mckinney Creek Lane

13707 Mckinney Creek Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13707 Mckinney Creek Ln, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
The home boasts a timeless floorplan, ideal for hospitality & relaxation! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with a gracious formal dining. Kitchen features all appliances, granite countertops, refinished cabinets & dining area seating. Along with washer and dryer, and massive gameroom area! Four spacious size bedrooms with three full baths that offers enough privacy and comfort for everyone! Certified energy efficient star home and electric bills are low! No detail overlooked, this home is overflowing with upgrades! Located right off of Duessen Parkway, conveniently located to the Beltway and New Generation Parkway. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Call leasing agent today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane have any available units?
13707 Mckinney Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane have?
Some of 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13707 Mckinney Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13707 Mckinney Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

