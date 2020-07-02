1367 Studer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room hot tub

Available for Mid June move in! Freestanding Stucco/Stone home in a gated Rice Military community! This 2 bed/2.5 home comes with a fridge, washer, dryer & wine fridge! Open floorplan, perfect for entertaining highlighted by high ceilings, wood floors & plenty of natural light. Spacious Master Bedroom has carpet, large windows & spa-like bath with dual vanities & large walk-in closet. Downstairs has a large bedroom, full bath & extra gameroom which can be used as a 2nd living space, study or workout area. Zero maintenance yard. Tons of bars/restaurants located within walking distance, new HEB under construction just blocks away, Memorial Park is less than a mile away, 11 min to Downtown, 14 min to Med Center, 17 min to Energy Corridor - this home is centrally located!