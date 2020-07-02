1367 Studer Street

Amenities
Available for Mid June move in! Freestanding Stucco/Stone home in a gated Rice Military community! This 2 bed/2.5 home comes with a fridge, washer, dryer & wine fridge! Open floorplan, perfect for entertaining highlighted by high ceilings, wood floors & plenty of natural light. Spacious Master Bedroom has carpet, large windows & spa-like bath with dual vanities & large walk-in closet. Downstairs has a large bedroom, full bath & extra gameroom which can be used as a 2nd living space, study or workout area. Zero maintenance yard. Tons of bars/restaurants located within walking distance, new HEB under construction just blocks away, Memorial Park is less than a mile away, 11 min to Downtown, 14 min to Med Center, 17 min to Energy Corridor - this home is centrally located!