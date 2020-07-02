13607 BYLAKE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Stunning Mediterranean Water front Custom built home with pool and amazing views of lake and fountains!Impeccably maintained with gorgeous lake views from all living areas. Located inside Lakes of Parkway manned gated community on a culdesac and close to residents only secondary gate access.This unique location and layout are rare to find & every so often will be active for lease. Residence feels like living in your own oasis. Home offers 4 bedrooms, master down, study, gourmet kitchen, dining, den,gameroom,3 bedrooms upstairs plus balcony overlooking fabulous lake views & pool. The rental price includes, washer, dryer, refrigerator, yard and pool maintenance as well as pest control and water softener. House has been remodeled and there are no carpets except at stairs, hardwoods throughout the rest of the home.