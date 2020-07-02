All apartments in Houston
13607 BYLAKE
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:37 AM

13607 BYLAKE

13607 Bylake Court · No Longer Available
Location

13607 Bylake Court, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Mediterranean Water front Custom built home with pool and amazing views of lake and fountains!Impeccably maintained with gorgeous lake views from all living areas. Located inside Lakes of Parkway manned gated community on a culdesac and close to residents only secondary gate access.This unique location and layout are rare to find & every so often will be active for lease. Residence feels like living in your own oasis. Home offers 4 bedrooms, master down, study, gourmet kitchen, dining, den,gameroom,3 bedrooms upstairs plus balcony overlooking fabulous lake views & pool. The rental price includes, washer, dryer, refrigerator, yard and pool maintenance as well as pest control and water softener. House has been remodeled and there are no carpets except at stairs, hardwoods throughout the rest of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13607 BYLAKE have any available units?
13607 BYLAKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13607 BYLAKE have?
Some of 13607 BYLAKE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13607 BYLAKE currently offering any rent specials?
13607 BYLAKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13607 BYLAKE pet-friendly?
No, 13607 BYLAKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 13607 BYLAKE offer parking?
Yes, 13607 BYLAKE offers parking.
Does 13607 BYLAKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13607 BYLAKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13607 BYLAKE have a pool?
Yes, 13607 BYLAKE has a pool.
Does 13607 BYLAKE have accessible units?
No, 13607 BYLAKE does not have accessible units.
Does 13607 BYLAKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13607 BYLAKE has units with dishwashers.

