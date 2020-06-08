All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:42 PM

1322 Emancipation Avenue

1322 Emancipation Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1322 Emancipation Avenue, Houston, TX 77003
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Spacious luxury townhouse in gated community in heart of EaDo! Downtown skyline views from enormous oversized patio. High ceilings, lots of great windows for natural light, & premium finishes throughout. Large, open LR/DR/Kitchen with hardwood floors throughout, huge quartz island, granite countertops, two wine fridges and one beverage fridge. Other rooms included are a master loft suite, additional bedroom, and media room with a wet bar! Spectacular master bath has dual sinks, and separate tub and shower. Right across from EaDo dog park, 8th Wonder Brewery, and walking distance to all EaDo restaurants, BBVA Compass Stadium, Toyota Center, Discovery Green, George R. Brown, Hike/Bike Trail, and minutes to Downtown! Rent includes appliances, sewer, trash, smart home devices and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Emancipation Avenue have any available units?
1322 Emancipation Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Emancipation Avenue have?
Some of 1322 Emancipation Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Emancipation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Emancipation Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Emancipation Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 Emancipation Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1322 Emancipation Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Emancipation Avenue offers parking.
Does 1322 Emancipation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Emancipation Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Emancipation Avenue have a pool?
No, 1322 Emancipation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Emancipation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1322 Emancipation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Emancipation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Emancipation Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

