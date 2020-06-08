1322 Emancipation Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Spacious luxury townhouse in gated community in heart of EaDo! Downtown skyline views from enormous oversized patio. High ceilings, lots of great windows for natural light, & premium finishes throughout. Large, open LR/DR/Kitchen with hardwood floors throughout, huge quartz island, granite countertops, two wine fridges and one beverage fridge. Other rooms included are a master loft suite, additional bedroom, and media room with a wet bar! Spectacular master bath has dual sinks, and separate tub and shower. Right across from EaDo dog park, 8th Wonder Brewery, and walking distance to all EaDo restaurants, BBVA Compass Stadium, Toyota Center, Discovery Green, George R. Brown, Hike/Bike Trail, and minutes to Downtown! Rent includes appliances, sewer, trash, smart home devices and more.