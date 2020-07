Amenities

DID NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY. Stunning 3/3.5 single family home zoned to Spring Branch schools situated in private gated community. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout with large living area ideal for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with island, Thermador appliance package with 6 burner gas range and custom cabinets. Oversized master bedroom with sitting or study area off landing. Plantation shutters, great lighting and zoned a/c are only a few extras in this ready for move-in home.