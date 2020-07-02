1300 Fairview Street

Amenities

Location, location, location! Right in the heart of Montrose, this completely updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is turnkey and ready for you to make it your own! With updates from floor to ceiling, this END UNIT, with raised ceilings and only 1 shared wall, is move-in ready boasting upgrades in every room, including the private patio. The community offers assigned parking- the 2 spots directly in front of the unit are reserved for you! With first floor living and a half bath downstairs, the upstairs dual master bedrooms are separate and private, each with ensuite bathrooms and walk in closets. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Whether you want this to be your new home or your new investment, you don't want to miss out on your opportunity to see this townhouse that has it all and is in right in the middle of the action in Houston! You will be walking distance to great restaurants and only a short drive to Downtown, the Medical Center, and the Museum District.