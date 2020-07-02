All apartments in Houston
1300 Fairview Street

1300 Fairview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Fairview Ave, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location, location, location! Right in the heart of Montrose, this completely updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is turnkey and ready for you to make it your own! With updates from floor to ceiling, this END UNIT, with raised ceilings and only 1 shared wall, is move-in ready boasting upgrades in every room, including the private patio. The community offers assigned parking- the 2 spots directly in front of the unit are reserved for you! With first floor living and a half bath downstairs, the upstairs dual master bedrooms are separate and private, each with ensuite bathrooms and walk in closets. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Whether you want this to be your new home or your new investment, you don't want to miss out on your opportunity to see this townhouse that has it all and is in right in the middle of the action in Houston! You will be walking distance to great restaurants and only a short drive to Downtown, the Medical Center, and the Museum District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Fairview Street have any available units?
1300 Fairview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Fairview Street have?
Some of 1300 Fairview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Fairview Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Fairview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Fairview Street pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Fairview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1300 Fairview Street offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Fairview Street offers parking.
Does 1300 Fairview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Fairview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Fairview Street have a pool?
No, 1300 Fairview Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Fairview Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 Fairview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Fairview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Fairview Street has units with dishwashers.

