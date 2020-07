Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

CUTE & READY! This 3 bedroom home is ready for you to make it your own. Perfect family starter rental. Open kitchen with breakfast area, granite counter tops and new appliances. Tile in all main areas and carpet in all bedrooms. Utility room inside. Covered patio in front and back. Call to make your appointment to view today!