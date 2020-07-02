All apartments in Houston
12870 Kingsbridge Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:18 PM

12870 Kingsbridge Lane

12870 Kingsbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12870 Kingsbridge Lane, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Once you see this charming GATED community you'll want to be a part of it! 3 bed home built in 2011 with study upstairs. Open plan dining room. large living room & great kitchen with lots of cupboard space room, large pantry, 2 car garage, beautiful light & airy home. washer, dryer, refrigerator included in the lease. Backs up to open green space, Bayou & Terry Hershey Park access from back yard. The neighborhood is park-like & is centered around a lake with lovely walks & nature. This great West Houston location is minutes from the Energy Corridor, very close to British & Awty School Bus stops & to The Village school. Close to local shopping and wonderful restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12870 Kingsbridge Lane have any available units?
12870 Kingsbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12870 Kingsbridge Lane have?
Some of 12870 Kingsbridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12870 Kingsbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12870 Kingsbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12870 Kingsbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12870 Kingsbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12870 Kingsbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12870 Kingsbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 12870 Kingsbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12870 Kingsbridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12870 Kingsbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 12870 Kingsbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12870 Kingsbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 12870 Kingsbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12870 Kingsbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12870 Kingsbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

