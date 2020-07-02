12870 Kingsbridge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Once you see this charming GATED community you'll want to be a part of it! 3 bed home built in 2011 with study upstairs. Open plan dining room. large living room & great kitchen with lots of cupboard space room, large pantry, 2 car garage, beautiful light & airy home. washer, dryer, refrigerator included in the lease. Backs up to open green space, Bayou & Terry Hershey Park access from back yard. The neighborhood is park-like & is centered around a lake with lovely walks & nature. This great West Houston location is minutes from the Energy Corridor, very close to British & Awty School Bus stops & to The Village school. Close to local shopping and wonderful restaurants