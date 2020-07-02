12870 Kingsbridge Lane

Amenities
Once you see this charming GATED community you'll want to be a part of it! 3 bed home built in 2011 with study upstairs. Open plan dining room. large living room & great kitchen with lots of cupboard space room, large pantry, 2 car garage, beautiful light & airy home. washer, dryer, refrigerator included in the lease. Backs up to open green space, Bayou & Terry Hershey Park access from back yard. The neighborhood is park-like & is centered around a lake with lovely walks & nature. This great West Houston location is minutes from the Energy Corridor, very close to British & Awty School Bus stops & to The Village school. Close to local shopping and wonderful restaurants