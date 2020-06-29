12719 Greenshire Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking

Beautifully redone home with an excellent location! Beautiful curve appeal with fresh exterior landscaping and paint. Get ready for your jaw to drop when you step inside: Enjoy the luxury of TWO living areas and TWO dining areas. Plus, this kitchen is a true stunner - granite counters, brand-new 'never-cooked-on' appliances, subway tile backsplash, and lovely white cabinets. Gorgeous wood laminate throughout the home, absolutely no carpet! Additional perks include: a great location near beltway 8 and highway 288, as well as the 6-10 loop. You'll have easy access to anywhere in the greater Houston area! Spacious backyard, and NO prior flooding during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. Schedule a showing to see this property today!