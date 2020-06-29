All apartments in Houston
12719 Greenshire Drive
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:27 PM

12719 Greenshire Drive

12719 Greenshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12719 Greenshire Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully redone home with an excellent location! Beautiful curve appeal with fresh exterior landscaping and paint. Get ready for your jaw to drop when you step inside: Enjoy the luxury of TWO living areas and TWO dining areas. Plus, this kitchen is a true stunner - granite counters, brand-new 'never-cooked-on' appliances, subway tile backsplash, and lovely white cabinets. Gorgeous wood laminate throughout the home, absolutely no carpet! Additional perks include: a great location near beltway 8 and highway 288, as well as the 6-10 loop. You'll have easy access to anywhere in the greater Houston area! Spacious backyard, and NO prior flooding during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. Schedule a showing to see this property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12719 Greenshire Drive have any available units?
12719 Greenshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12719 Greenshire Drive have?
Some of 12719 Greenshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12719 Greenshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12719 Greenshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12719 Greenshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12719 Greenshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12719 Greenshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12719 Greenshire Drive offers parking.
Does 12719 Greenshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12719 Greenshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12719 Greenshire Drive have a pool?
No, 12719 Greenshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12719 Greenshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 12719 Greenshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12719 Greenshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12719 Greenshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
