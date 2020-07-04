12718 Fawnway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan bathtub range oven

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom plus bonus room. The bonus room features two built-in cabinets, a niche for a big screen television and durable flooring. The bathrooms have garden bathtubs and handheld showers wands with plenty of vanity and cabinet space. The family room has 3 large windows for plenty of natural light. Double doors leading into the master bath. French doors leading into the bonus room. Newly painted. Concrete patio, 2" blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Landscaped with mature trees. Minutes away from NRG Stadium, Medical Center, shopping and transit line.