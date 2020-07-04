All apartments in Houston
12718 Fawnway Drive

Location

12718 Fawnway Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
bathtub
range
oven
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom plus bonus room. The bonus room features two built-in cabinets, a niche for a big screen television and durable flooring. The bathrooms have garden bathtubs and handheld showers wands with plenty of vanity and cabinet space. The family room has 3 large windows for plenty of natural light. Double doors leading into the master bath. French doors leading into the bonus room. Newly painted. Concrete patio, 2" blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Landscaped with mature trees. Minutes away from NRG Stadium, Medical Center, shopping and transit line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12718 Fawnway Drive have any available units?
12718 Fawnway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12718 Fawnway Drive have?
Some of 12718 Fawnway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12718 Fawnway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12718 Fawnway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12718 Fawnway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12718 Fawnway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12718 Fawnway Drive offer parking?
No, 12718 Fawnway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12718 Fawnway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12718 Fawnway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12718 Fawnway Drive have a pool?
No, 12718 Fawnway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12718 Fawnway Drive have accessible units?
No, 12718 Fawnway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12718 Fawnway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12718 Fawnway Drive has units with dishwashers.

