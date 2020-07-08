All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12634 Briar Patch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12634 Briar Patch Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

12634 Briar Patch Drive

12634 Briar Patch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Eldridge - West Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12634 Briar Patch Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $2395
Security Deposit: $2195
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 3,652
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas, Zoned
Cooling: Central Electric, Zoned
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Separate Oven

Extras: You found your home! Come see this GORGEOUS house with a very nice location in a cul-de-sac in the Wildow Cluster Homes subdivision. You will love its elegance and open floor plan. This gem's kitchen is wide open to the living area. And it comes with a large island with a cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and microwave! The living area has beautiful wood floors and a cute fireplace perfect for family nights. The master bedroom is more than spacious and it gets lots of exterior light. It also has its own master bath which comes with a HUGE stylish vanity, a tub and a walk-in shower! This house amenities incude 2 private balconies to enjoy lovely views. a 2 car attached garage, covered patio perfect for gatherings. The washer and dryer are included and located in the large utility room inside the house... Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12634 Briar Patch Drive have any available units?
12634 Briar Patch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12634 Briar Patch Drive have?
Some of 12634 Briar Patch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12634 Briar Patch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12634 Briar Patch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12634 Briar Patch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12634 Briar Patch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12634 Briar Patch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12634 Briar Patch Drive offers parking.
Does 12634 Briar Patch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12634 Briar Patch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12634 Briar Patch Drive have a pool?
No, 12634 Briar Patch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12634 Briar Patch Drive have accessible units?
No, 12634 Briar Patch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12634 Briar Patch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12634 Briar Patch Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
4202 Stanford St
4202 Stanford Street
Houston, TX 77006
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
5755 Hermann Park
5755 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Atascocita Pines Apartments
230 Atascocita Rd
Houston, TX 77396

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston