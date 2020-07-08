12634 Briar Patch Drive

Amenities

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $2395

Security Deposit: $2195

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 3,652

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Gas, Zoned

Cooling: Central Electric, Zoned

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Separate Oven



Extras: You found your home! Come see this GORGEOUS house with a very nice location in a cul-de-sac in the Wildow Cluster Homes subdivision. You will love its elegance and open floor plan. This gem's kitchen is wide open to the living area. And it comes with a large island with a cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and microwave! The living area has beautiful wood floors and a cute fireplace perfect for family nights. The master bedroom is more than spacious and it gets lots of exterior light. It also has its own master bath which comes with a HUGE stylish vanity, a tub and a walk-in shower! This house amenities incude 2 private balconies to enjoy lovely views. a 2 car attached garage, covered patio perfect for gatherings. The washer and dryer are included and located in the large utility room inside the house... Do you want to see more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW



