Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:18 PM

Location

1235 West Clay Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
ALL BILL PAID!!! Electric, water, gas, cable and WiFi (bills add up to approximately $400 - per the landlord)! Why rent an apartment or condo when you can have your own private, freestanding home with your own private oasis! It is the only rental with a private pool in the area! Completely updated, with granite counters, gas range and stainless steel appliances. The living room is very spacious and the french doors open to the patio and pool area. Relax by the pool on your days off. The bedroom includes a separate sitting area. The carpet was installed earlier this year. Includes a full size washer and dryer. You will have your own parking space in front of the house. With a walk ability score of 83, you can walk to restaurants, pubs, grocery stores and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 W Clay Street have any available units?
1235 W Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 W Clay Street have?
Some of 1235 W Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 W Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1235 W Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 W Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 1235 W Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1235 W Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1235 W Clay Street offers parking.
Does 1235 W Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 W Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 W Clay Street have a pool?
Yes, 1235 W Clay Street has a pool.
Does 1235 W Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 1235 W Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 W Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 W Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.

