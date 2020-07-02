1235 W Clay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

ALL BILL PAID!!! Electric, water, gas, cable and WiFi (bills add up to approximately $400 - per the landlord)! Why rent an apartment or condo when you can have your own private, freestanding home with your own private oasis! It is the only rental with a private pool in the area! Completely updated, with granite counters, gas range and stainless steel appliances. The living room is very spacious and the french doors open to the patio and pool area. Relax by the pool on your days off. The bedroom includes a separate sitting area. The carpet was installed earlier this year. Includes a full size washer and dryer. You will have your own parking space in front of the house. With a walk ability score of 83, you can walk to restaurants, pubs, grocery stores and shops!