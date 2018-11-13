12322 Nova Court

Amenities

Adorable renovated home in the sought after Ashford community, located in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Immaculate property with terrazzo floors & fresh new carpet in the bedrooms. Recent windows help make the home quiet & energy efficient. Recent AC, roof, fences, blinds, fresh paint & sprinklers keep this house comfortable and appealing! Lovely traditional floor plan with 3 bed/2 bath & beauitul yard! Garage is sheet rocked & pristine! Washer/dryer/refrigerator are included with the lease, as well as weekly yard maintenance provided by the landlords. The Ashford Community has contract constable patrol, 2 pools, tennis courts, backdoor trash pickup, an active Women's Club and boasts strong neighborhood spirit. Convenient to Terry Hershey Park, restaurants, shops, Memorial City & City Centre!