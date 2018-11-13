All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12322 Nova Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12322 Nova Court
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:10 PM

12322 Nova Court

12322 Nova Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Briarforest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12322 Nova Court, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Adorable renovated home in the sought after Ashford community, located in the heart of the Energy Corridor. Immaculate property with terrazzo floors & fresh new carpet in the bedrooms. Recent windows help make the home quiet & energy efficient. Recent AC, roof, fences, blinds, fresh paint & sprinklers keep this house comfortable and appealing! Lovely traditional floor plan with 3 bed/2 bath & beauitul yard! Garage is sheet rocked & pristine! Washer/dryer/refrigerator are included with the lease, as well as weekly yard maintenance provided by the landlords. The Ashford Community has contract constable patrol, 2 pools, tennis courts, backdoor trash pickup, an active Women's Club and boasts strong neighborhood spirit. Convenient to Terry Hershey Park, restaurants, shops, Memorial City & City Centre!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12322 Nova Court have any available units?
12322 Nova Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12322 Nova Court have?
Some of 12322 Nova Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12322 Nova Court currently offering any rent specials?
12322 Nova Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12322 Nova Court pet-friendly?
No, 12322 Nova Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12322 Nova Court offer parking?
Yes, 12322 Nova Court offers parking.
Does 12322 Nova Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12322 Nova Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12322 Nova Court have a pool?
Yes, 12322 Nova Court has a pool.
Does 12322 Nova Court have accessible units?
Yes, 12322 Nova Court has accessible units.
Does 12322 Nova Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12322 Nova Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln
Houston, TX 77031
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway
Houston, TX 77058
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd
Houston, TX 77025
Upper Kirby
2300 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston