Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12240 Beamer Road
Last updated February 6 2020 at 10:04 AM
1 of 8
12240 Beamer Road
12240 Beamer Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
12240 Beamer Road, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to make this beautiful 2 story town home your own! Right off of 146 and beltway 8 puts you only a short drive away from many of the cities great amenities!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12240 Beamer Road have any available units?
12240 Beamer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 12240 Beamer Road currently offering any rent specials?
12240 Beamer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12240 Beamer Road pet-friendly?
No, 12240 Beamer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 12240 Beamer Road offer parking?
Yes, 12240 Beamer Road offers parking.
Does 12240 Beamer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12240 Beamer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12240 Beamer Road have a pool?
No, 12240 Beamer Road does not have a pool.
Does 12240 Beamer Road have accessible units?
No, 12240 Beamer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12240 Beamer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12240 Beamer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12240 Beamer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12240 Beamer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
