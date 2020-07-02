1221 Bonner St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/295130907e ---- Stunning free standing Mediterranean style home in a gated complex! Close to shopping, restaurants, downtown the Heights and Memorial Park! 3 bed, 3.5 baths with an open floor plan. Lots of natural light. Nice outdoor balcony and patio. Hardwoods throughout living areas. Island kitchen great for entertaining. The kitchen also features stainless appliances, gas range, and designer finishes. Spacious master with gorgeous master bath and huge closet. Secondary bedrooms are large and perfect for overnight guests! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer stay. No pets over 25lbs. All leases must end May of 2020. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houst Garage Gas Range Gated Stainless Appliances