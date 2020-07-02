All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:50 PM

1221 Bonner St

1221 Bonner Street · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Bonner Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/295130907e ---- Stunning free standing Mediterranean style home in a gated complex! Close to shopping, restaurants, downtown the Heights and Memorial Park! 3 bed, 3.5 baths with an open floor plan. Lots of natural light. Nice outdoor balcony and patio. Hardwoods throughout living areas. Island kitchen great for entertaining. The kitchen also features stainless appliances, gas range, and designer finishes. Spacious master with gorgeous master bath and huge closet. Secondary bedrooms are large and perfect for overnight guests! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer stay. No pets over 25lbs. All leases must end May of 2020. No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required. Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease. We do not accept housing. *Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in* AREA Texas Realty & Property Management 2211 Norfolk St #808, Houst Garage Gas Range Gated Stainless Appliances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Bonner St have any available units?
1221 Bonner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Bonner St have?
Some of 1221 Bonner St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Bonner St currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Bonner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Bonner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Bonner St is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Bonner St offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Bonner St offers parking.
Does 1221 Bonner St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 Bonner St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Bonner St have a pool?
No, 1221 Bonner St does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Bonner St have accessible units?
No, 1221 Bonner St does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Bonner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Bonner St does not have units with dishwashers.

