Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11819 Kirknoll Drive

11819 Kirknoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11819 Kirknoll Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Sagemont area! MOVE IN READY!!! Home has been completely rehabbed. Fresh paint, all new flooring, washer/dryer connections. 2 Bedrooms down with new wood flooring, 2 bedrooms upstairs with new carpet. All bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, mirrors and fixtures. Fireplace. Detached Garage fits 2 cars. Fully fence spacious backyard. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Nearby schools: Stuchbery Elementary, Thompson Intermediate, Dobie High. CALL TODAY AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11819 Kirknoll Drive have any available units?
11819 Kirknoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11819 Kirknoll Drive have?
Some of 11819 Kirknoll Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11819 Kirknoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11819 Kirknoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11819 Kirknoll Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11819 Kirknoll Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11819 Kirknoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11819 Kirknoll Drive offers parking.
Does 11819 Kirknoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11819 Kirknoll Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11819 Kirknoll Drive have a pool?
No, 11819 Kirknoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11819 Kirknoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 11819 Kirknoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11819 Kirknoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11819 Kirknoll Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

