11819 Kirknoll Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Sagemont area! MOVE IN READY!!! Home has been completely rehabbed. Fresh paint, all new flooring, washer/dryer connections. 2 Bedrooms down with new wood flooring, 2 bedrooms upstairs with new carpet. All bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, mirrors and fixtures. Fireplace. Detached Garage fits 2 cars. Fully fence spacious backyard. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Nearby schools: Stuchbery Elementary, Thompson Intermediate, Dobie High. CALL TODAY AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT!