118 East 32nd Street

This beautiful two bedroom one bathroom vintage home is now move in ready! Features a large spacious layout with open kitchen updated with stone back splash and hardwood floors throughout living area. Freshly renovated with the classic heights design the home is charming and inviting, well lit throughout with natural light. Large driveway that can provide plenty of parking off the street for visitors and guests. Just minutes from downtown, this is a prime location near entertainment, shopping, and has easy access to major freeways. Call today for more details!