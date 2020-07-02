All apartments in Houston
118 East 32nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 East 32nd Street

118 East 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 East 32nd Street, Houston, TX 77018
Independence Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful two bedroom one bathroom vintage home is now move in ready! Features a large spacious layout with open kitchen updated with stone back splash and hardwood floors throughout living area. Freshly renovated with the classic heights design the home is charming and inviting, well lit throughout with natural light. Large driveway that can provide plenty of parking off the street for visitors and guests. Just minutes from downtown, this is a prime location near entertainment, shopping, and has easy access to major freeways. Call today for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 East 32nd Street have any available units?
118 East 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 118 East 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 East 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 East 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 East 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 118 East 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 East 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 118 East 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 East 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 East 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 118 East 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 East 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 118 East 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 East 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 East 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 East 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 East 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

