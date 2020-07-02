1138 Sopris Drive

Amenities

DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - Beautiful large 3 bed, 3/1 bath, 3 story home with huge game room in gated community of Terraces on Memorial in the heart of the Energy Corridor with beautiful area Lakes. 1st floor living with back yard & back patio, 2 car garage with drive in a quiet cul de sac street. Family room with beautiful wooden floor & corner gas fireplace, 2 columns mark the transition to the dining with wooden floors, open plan kitchen to the breakfast room features with tile floor, beautiful 42 in cabinets, lots of granite counter tops, huge pantry, island with seating. 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, the master is truly an owners retreat with his & her large closets, two vanities, whirlpool tub, walk in shower, recessed lights. The 3rd floor game room / bedroom 4 has a full bath & closet. 3 AC Briar Hills community Pool/Tennis only minutes walking distance. Zoned to great local schools! Close to Terry Hershey park. Washer, Dryer & refrigerator included in lease.