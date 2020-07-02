All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:47 PM

1138 Sopris Drive

1138 Sopris Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1138 Sopris Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
DID NOT FLOOD IN HARVEY - Beautiful large 3 bed, 3/1 bath, 3 story home with huge game room in gated community of Terraces on Memorial in the heart of the Energy Corridor with beautiful area Lakes. 1st floor living with back yard & back patio, 2 car garage with drive in a quiet cul de sac street. Family room with beautiful wooden floor & corner gas fireplace, 2 columns mark the transition to the dining with wooden floors, open plan kitchen to the breakfast room features with tile floor, beautiful 42 in cabinets, lots of granite counter tops, huge pantry, island with seating. 3 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor, the master is truly an owners retreat with his & her large closets, two vanities, whirlpool tub, walk in shower, recessed lights. The 3rd floor game room / bedroom 4 has a full bath & closet. 3 AC Briar Hills community Pool/Tennis only minutes walking distance. Zoned to great local schools! Close to Terry Hershey park. Washer, Dryer & refrigerator included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Sopris Drive have any available units?
1138 Sopris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 Sopris Drive have?
Some of 1138 Sopris Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Sopris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Sopris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Sopris Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Sopris Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1138 Sopris Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Sopris Drive offers parking.
Does 1138 Sopris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1138 Sopris Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Sopris Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1138 Sopris Drive has a pool.
Does 1138 Sopris Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1138 Sopris Drive has accessible units.
Does 1138 Sopris Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1138 Sopris Drive has units with dishwashers.

